CM to tour COVID-hit dists, says no meeting with cadre

Chennai :

Stalin would be touring Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy to review COVID related works of the government for two days from Thursday.





Instructing his party cadre to strictly avoid meeting him during the review tour, the Chief Minister, in a statement issued in this regard, said, “The tour is completely official. I am not in a position to meeting any party functionary as it is related to review of people’s safety. Hence, party workers should adhere to safety protocols and engage in ‘Ondrinaivom Vaa’ activities to provide necessary assistance to the people. I urge party workers not to attempt to meet me either during the tour or wherever I stay.”





Remdesivir distribution launched





Earlier, the Chief Minister launched the scheme of distributing Remdesivir to private hospitals, in Chennai. On the first day, 343 private hospitals registered for Remdesivir drug and out of them 151 hospitals registered with details of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment. Among the 151 hospitals, 960 doses of Remdesivir was distributed to 25 private hospitals by Stalin, while launching the scheme.





Later, in a meeting with industrialists Stalin urged them to contribute essential equipment for battling COVID-19 through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme. Apart from these essential equipment, industrialists should also come forward to donate funds for Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) and he assured that every penny of the fund will be spent for fighting COVID-19.





Stalin also held a meeting with NGOs in which he thanked NGOs for ensuring regular supply of essential commodities to COVID-19 patients and helping in the burial of people who have died of COVID-19. He also said that a committee headed by IAS officers to coordinate with NGOs will be formed to carry out essential works.