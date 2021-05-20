Dealers in a fix as department organises physical silk auction

Chennai :

“Our association members made a representation to the deputy directors at Anna Silk exchange, Sirukaveripakkam, Kancheepuram, and department officials requesting to adhere to the lockdown regulations. However, the Sericulture Department has sent an invitation to the silk weavers, tailors, silk twisters and traders to participate in the silk auction at Salem,” a senior member of TN Silk Twisters Association told DT Next.





Though the Kancheepuram silk weavers and twisters stayed away from the auction, traders from Salem, Dharmapuri and Coimbatore took part in the weekly event. The government should direct the department not to hold auction at a time when COVID cases are increasing, he added.





Already the Kancheepuram silk sarees traders failed to follow social distancing norms, and several showrooms were sealed by the district administration for violating COVID protocols. Even then however, the silk fraternity in the State are failing to adhere to the norms imposed by the government, a department insider fumed.





When contacted, the deputy director of Sericulture Department in Kancheepuram said he was not aware of the auction related issues, and added that he would look into the matter.