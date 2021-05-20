Centre’s Eng and Hindi counselling videos of no help in TN

Chennai :

The special portal “http://manodarpan.mhrd.gov.in/” has various topics including advisories to look into the health issues for both school and college students, special tips for students, teachers and families during the lockdown, motivating podcast (digital audio).





However, teachers and faculties in Tamil Nadu expressed concern that the videos would be of no help in the State as the text, virtual and audio content were in Hindi and English only, and most students wouldn’t be able to follow them. Moreover, the tele-counselling was also in the two languages.





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association President PK Ilamaran said most rural students at government and government-aided schools only have Tamil as their medium of language and therefore, these videos would not serve any purpose for them. Pointing out that the same MoE had earlier failed to translate the New Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil, he said after several outcries and protests even from political parties, the Centre uploaded the Tamil version of NEP.





Urging the State government to prevail upon the Centre to include the Tamil language in the counselling website, Ilamaran said, “The Union government should also take steps to include all official languages so a larger number of students are benefited.”





Echoing similar views, Association of University Teachers (AUT) president N Pasupathy also pointed out that many medical aspirants, who enrolled for free NEET coaching given by the government, opted out due to the language barrier in the videos and e-lectures. Claiming that even college students were under severe stress and pressure during the lockdown period, he said, “Counselling in the local language will surely benefit them and if the contents were in Tamil, it would also help the parents who do not know Hindi and English.”





“There is no doubt that counselling in the local language will be of immense help for both students and parents as all aspects will be understood easily even if they know English,” Arumainathan, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president, said.