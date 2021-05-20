2 Kovai pvt hosps debarred from COVID treatment

Chennai :

The action comes following an audit by the Joint Director of Health Services in private hospitals. In both hospitals, gross mismanagement of medical oxygen was detected. The order said, “After the audit report, directions have been issued over no new COVID admissions to these two hospitals. Also, the patients currently undergoing treatment should be discharged only after they fully recover as per protocol. No patient should be discharged prematurely.”





“Oxygen should be used judiciously based on the requirement of a patient. In some hospitals, there has been excess supply of oxygen to a patient who may need only a lesser quantity. This may result in wastage of oxygen, particularly at this time of crisis,” said a Health Department official.





Both the hospitals have deviated from following SOPs for COVID-19 patient management. The suspension order has been undertaken under Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishment Act 1997 and Rules 2018.





Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, who reviewed COVID control measures, said that teams from the Health Department will audit all private hospitals in Salem district and action would be initiated against violators.