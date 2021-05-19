CM Stalin to inaugurate vaccine drive for those above 18

Chennai :

The government had spent Rs 46 crores in procuring nine lakh vaccine doses. Health Minister M Subramaniam said autorickshaw drivers, labourers and differently-abled would be prioritised for receiving the jab.





Earlier, flagging off private hospitals receiving Remdesivir directly from the state government, 25 of the 343 registered hospitals received 960 doses of the medicine. The measure was undertaken in order to curb crowding in the pandemic.



