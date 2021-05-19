12 cryogenic containers from China for TN soon, says Minister

Chennai :

“For emergency oxygen we (Tamil Nadu government) have started to import 80 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen from Amsterdam in Netherlands in cryogenic containers. The demand for cryogenic containers have increased and so we have ordered 12 cryogenic containers each with 20 metric tonnes capacity from China which are likely to arrive by May 22,” said Thennarasu to media persons.





Tamil Nadu has been facing severe shortage of medical oxygen in most of the districts and the state government has been taking several steps to cater to the requirement. Detailing about the ways adopted to manage the oxygen shortage, Thangam Thennarasu said that Industries Department in association with Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation was initiating measures to reduce the imbalance in the supply by procuring all required equipment such as copper tubes, concentrators and so on.





When asked about the resumption of production of medical oxygen in Sterlite Copper, the Minister replied that the state government was expecting 35 metric tonnes of oxygen from Sterlite and all steps have been taken to resume oxygen production at the Sterlite plant.