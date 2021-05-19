Isha adopts 43 villages for COVID relief

Coimbatore :

“The relief work focuses on enhancing physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing in rural communities and to support vulnerable communities who are severely hit by the loss of livelihoods. The outreach also supports doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and police. Around two lakh villagers in 17 panchayats around the Isha Yoga Center have been covered by volunteers of Isha Outreach as part of the ongoing COVID-19 action plan.” said a statement.





The villagers are served herbal drink to improve immunity, yogic practises are taught to increase oxygen level and awareness on vaccination.