KVB ups its donation to govt by Rs 1 crore

Thiruchirapalli :

B Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and CEO of Karur Vysya Bank handed over a demand draft for Rs 1 crore to V Senthil Balaji, Minister of Electricity, Prohibition & Excise, in Karur on Tuesday.





Earlier, the bank has donated and installed an oxygen generator unit at the Coimbatore General Hospital with an amount of Rs 15 lakh.





According to the official communication, the Bank has already placed orders for supply of 20 oxygen concentrators, 20 Multiparameter monitors and 100 Oximeters to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for the use in their COVID-19 critical care centre under the CSR initiative with a total budget of Rs 37.19 lakh.





Similarly, the bank has also donated 10 ambulances among which two for use in the plains and eight for use in hilly regions – to the Government of Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 1.77 crore. With this, the bank has donated Rs 3.29 crore so far during the second wave of COVID-19 under its CSR programme.





Meanwhile, the bank is also providing support to the Siddha unit of the Karur GH from time to time for medicines.