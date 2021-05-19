Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh solatium to CJM’s family

Chennai :

The Chief Minister expressed grief and anguish on hearing about the death of CJM Neesh, who succumbed at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College hospital on Monday while undergoing treatment for COVID infection, an official release here said.





Stalin offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and as a special case announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the CJM’s family.





It may be recalled that Madras High Court on Monday ordered that judicial work in all trial courts across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be suspended till further orders given the steady surge in the number of COVID positive cases in the State.





An official memorandum issued by Registrar General P Dhanabal said the trial courts shall not take up any judicial proceedings, except for remand applications and other unavoidable matters, until further orders.