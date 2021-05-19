Varsities, colleges should not insist on full fee: AICTE

Chennai :

As the second semester season has started, some private universities and colleges were forcing students to pay full fees saying those failing not be included in the online classes.





Following such reports, AICTE, in a notice to all the Vice-Chancellors and principals of HEIs in the State, said that fees shall be collected in three instalments till normalcy is restored. Accordingly, all colleges and institutions have been directed to display this information on website and also communicate the same to the students via e-mail, which would be verified by AICTE.





Regarding payment of salaries to the faculty, the council said first of all there shall be no termination of faculty without enough disciplinary ground and due process of redressal. Salary and other dues to the faculty of non-teaching staff should be released monthly on time and also terminations, if any, made during the lockdown be withdrawn. “This is to be complied with strictly,” the notice said. “It is also advised that any information published on the official website of the AICTE be relied upon,” it said adding “hence, these websites may be regularly perused for any updates”.





For the benefit of the students, the AICTE also instructed that due to the inability of certain students to access internet services, universities and colleges, which were allowed to be opened by the government, may allow them even if they were from other institutions in their vicinity to access the internet.





“Hence colleges should accordingly permit students of other institutions and colleges to share their campus internet wi-fi facility,” it said adding attendance rule may be relaxed in the wake of lockdown and unavailability of good bandwidth in certain areas.





The AICTE also warned that all colleges and institutions should strictly adhere to the new instructions, “failing which action will be taken.”