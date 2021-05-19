TNPSC revises syllabus for departmental exams, to be conducted in late June

Chennai :

The departmental examinations for promotions will be conducted by the commission twice a year and the curriculum was last revised in 2017.





A senior official from the TNPSC said, to streamline the conduct of departmental examinations, the online examination will be held in June 2021.





“Based on the suggestions received from various departments, the revised syllabus and pattern have been introduced,” he added.





However, the official said the existing curriculum will be followed in the departmental examinations for the second class language exam. “The second languages include Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu,” he said.





On the introduction of online examinations, the official said various steps will be taken, including the departmental examinations for objective type tests, to conduct computer-based online tests.





“With respect to descriptive type tests, the existing method of manual written examination will continue. With regard to departmental examinations, a combination of both objective and descriptive type tests is mandatory,” he added.





Accordingly, the online test with a new syllabus will be conducted from June 22 to June 26 and the descriptive type written test will be conducted from June 27 onwards.





“The candidates who applied for the departmental examination will have to appear for both objective type online exam and written exam separately on the dates allocated to them,” the official said.





He said the results of pending 14 exams on the old pattern, which should have been released in May, will be declared on June 8, 2021.