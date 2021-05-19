O2 expresses bring over 350MT in 4 days

Chennai :

The sixth Oxygen Express arrived at Tondiarpet Inland Container Depot at 8.45 pm on May 17 with 40 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) dispatched from Tata Steel Siding at Kalinganagar in Odisha and the train was returned for refilling at Rourkela. The overall oxygen receipt by Tamil Nadu could exceed 400MT in a day as two more loaded Oxygen Express trains are expected to arrive late in the evening on Tuesday or in the early hours of Wednesday.





The seventh load from Rourkela (Odisha), carrying 57.46 MT LMO in four tankers, is expected to arrive at Inland Container Depot at Tondiarpet. The eighth load from Loni in Maharashtra is expected to arrive with 32.21 MT in two tankers. A communication received from Southern Railway confirmed that a ninth load left Rourkela at 2.30 pm on Tuesday with 29.22 MT of LMO in three tankers.