e-sale of Remdesivir directly to hosps begins

Chennai :

The web portal to raise Remdesivir requests was added to the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation’s website tnmsc.tn.gov.in. The portal enables drug requests for each patient after details, including name, admission ID, saturation levels, comorbidities, identification proof and hospital records are updated. The details of all empanelled hospitals are on the portal. Besides, hospitals cannot raise bulk requests.





According to health officials, hospitals can collect the drug after approval from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation following payment. Harish Manian, CEO of MGM Healthcare said, “Of 100 beds available for COVID patients, about 30-40 shall require Remdesivir. We cannot place all orders at once, but each patient’s details have to be uploaded one by one. We will come to know the challenges in the coming days.”





Head of Internal Medicine at Mehta Hospital, Dr Rose Rachel said that the hospital has begun raising requests for Remdesivir on the web portal. “The requests have been raised through medical representatives at the pharmacies of the hospital. After the delivery of the drug in a day or two, will have more clarity on the process,” she added.