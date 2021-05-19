Theni couple donate their COVID dole to CM’s fund

The couple receives the relief money, which they later gave to the fund

Madurai :

After the kids and the security guard in TN donated to the CM’s COVID relief fund, an elderly couple in Theni, emerged as heroes after deciding to give up their COVID monetary relief of Rs 2,000 towards the fund.





The 84-year old Palanisamy and his wife Rathinammal (78) of Sukkangalpatti village of Odaipatti town panchayat, Uthamapalayam taluk, come from an economically poor background as they labour in agriculture fields at the village. But despite this, they decided to go ahead with their contribution to fighting against coronavirus. The couple’s gesture has drawn praise from many quarters as well, including social media.





Chief Minister MK Stalin has promised Rs 4,000 as COVID relief to each rice card holder across Tamil Nadu and tokens were issued through ration shops on May 10 to provide the first installment of Rs 2,000 from May 15 onwards.





Since the elderly couple could not be allowed to wait in line in the ration shop, a few personnel from the Department of Cooperation went to their house and handed over the relief assistance on Monday. The couple later sent it to the CM’s Relief Fund on Tuesday, sources said.





Rathinammal said the COVID situation was quite horrific and this was a small way they were helping the State government in tackling the situation.