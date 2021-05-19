‘Lockdown is the only solution to contain COVID’

State Health Minister M Subramanian, on Tuesday said that lockdown is the only solution to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Chennai: Responding to a query on extension of the lockdown in TN, Subramanian said a decision will be taken based on the number of COVID-19 positive cases. He also said that facilities to handle the pandemic are being constantly improved and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and officials are constantly in touch with eight district administrations where cases were high. When asked about the alleged administration of fake Remdesivir to a doctor who died of COVID in a private hospital, the Minister replied that action was taken on one Suresh, the person who supplied the fake drug.
