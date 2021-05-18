27 NGOs to hold consultation with CM Stalin on Covid prevention

With Tamil Nadu buckling under the second wave of coronavirus with new and stricter lockdown measures in place, Chief Minister MK Stalin will hold a consultative meet with 27 NGOs on Wednesday.
Chennai:
The NGOs have expressed interest in working along with the government machinery in preventing the virus infection. These 27 organisations are willing to engage volunteers in the prevention activities.
Stalin along with key ministers is scheduled to meet the officials of these organisation at 5 pm on Wednesday.
