Pondy posts 1,797 new COVID 19 cases, tally reaches 87,749

Puducherry on Tuesday clocked 1,799 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising the overall caseload in the union territory to 87,749.





Puducherry and outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam witnessed during the last twenty-four hours deaths of 33 people, taking the toll to 1,212.





Sixteen of the deceased had no comorbidities. The age groups of the deceased were in the range of 28 and 87 years.





Director of the Health and Family Services department S Mohan Kumar said the new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 9559 people during the last 24 hours projecting a test positivity rate at 18.79 per cent. While the Puducherry region alone accounted for 1380 new infections, Karakul 244 cases, Yanam 123 and Mahe 50 cases. The cumulative cases of infection so far were 87,749 while the active cases were 17,477. The senior health official said the total recoveries stood at 69,060 and fatalities were 1212. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.38 per cent and 78.70.





On the vaccination front, the Director said 33,845 health care workers and 20,432 front line workers have been inoculated so far. He said those coming under the categories of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those coming under the age group of 45 with comorbidities have been inoculated since March 1. Meanwhile, Pondicherry Central University has come forward to set up a Covid Care Centre on its premises.





A release from the University said Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh allowed setting up the Covid Care Centre and students, faculty and staff of the University if tested positive for the infection would be allotted the beds on a priority basis. It said that the CCC would be of help to the people in the neighbouring villages.