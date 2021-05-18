Tamil Nadu CM for production of Covid vaccines, equipment in the State

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has initiated steps to produce Covid vaccines in the state as well as setting up of oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, and other corona-related medicines with immediate effect.





The Chief Minister has directed that infrastructure for producing these life-saving medicines and equipment should be established within the state.





An official release said that steps will be taken to establish the infrastructure for producing life-saving drugs, oxygen, and vaccines soon.





The release said that the Tamil Nadu State Industrial Development Corporation (TSIDCO) functioning under the state industries department will extend all assistance to the companies which come forward to produce these life-saving drugs and equipment.





The TSIDCO will establish production units on a joint venture basis with companies that are ready to invest at least Rs 50 crore. Expression of Interest from Indian and foreign companies have been invited by May 31.