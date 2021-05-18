Major fire disrupts power production in Mettur Thermal plant

Chennai :

A major fire erupted on Tuesday at the Mettur Thermal power plant in Salem, Tamil Nadu, leading to a disruption in the facility's power production.





Officials at the power plant are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire which occurred at around 4.30 a.m. in the conveyer belt area.





Eight fire tender units were putting out the blaze.





The fire was completely doused by 9 a.m.





As a result, power production in unit one was totally halted and 210 MW power could not be produced till the conveyor belt which is used for carrying coal to the power plant was replaced with a new one.