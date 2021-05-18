28 deaths in 24 hrs reported from Puducherry region of UT

Puducherry :

Twenty-eight more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours ending 10 am Monday, raising the toll to 1,179, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.





Of the dead, 18 were men and the rest women, he added. All the deceased hailed from the Puducherry region of the Union Territory. The number of active cases stood at 17,383 with 15,281 patients in home isolation and 2,102 were in hospitals.





The 1,446 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 8,056 samples, Mohan Kumar said, adding the test positivity rate was 17.85 per cent.





While the Puducherry region of the Union Territory accounted for 1,210 of the fresh cases, Karaikal reported 147, followed by Yanam 78 and Mahe 11.





The fatality and recovery rates were 1.37 per cent and 78.40 per cent respectively. The Director said that 1,701 patients were discharged after recovery during the last 24 hours.





Mohan Kumar said that 33,737 healthcare workers and 20,326 frontline workers have been inoculated so far and 1,27,204 people coming under the category of either senior citizen (sixty years and above) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated since May 1.