War room opened in Erode to handle COVID crisis

Coimbatore :

The war room (unified commanding centre) opened at the Corporation office by Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Monday will function round the clock.





Helpline numbers





The public can also call any of the ten mobile numbers; 8056931110, 8220671110, 8220791110, 8754231110, 8754381110, 8754731110, 8870361110, 8870541110, 8870581110 and 8870691110 for medical consultations and to clarify their doubts regarding Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.





Three trained teams comprising doctors, psychologists and officials of the Revenue Department will work in the war room on an eight-hour shift basis.





Besides this, for every 100 houses, one person has been deputed to gather details of the infection by visiting door to door. If found infected, then they will be taken to COVID Care Centres functioning in schools and colleges for treatment.





Also, two vans with oxygen support facilities have been rolled out to bring patients to hospitals. Each van can ferry four persons with oxygen supply and more such vans are in the anvil.





Efforts have been taken to ramp up beds, oxygen and ventilators, besides uninterrupted supply of medicines to the infected. The Minister also appealed to the public to follow COVID-19 guidelines and stay at home to curb the spread of infection.





Then, Muthusamy inspected the works underway to increase bed facility at Erode Government Medical College and Hospital and COVID Care Centres functioning in a college and school.