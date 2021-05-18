2 boys held for making bombs, uploading video

Thiruchirapalli :

One of the boys, a Class 10 pass and a resident of Kumbakonam, a few months ago was charged in a theft case and sent to the Borstal School in Thanjavur. During his stay at the Borstal School, he befriended another boy from Bihar, who asked him to watch a video on YouTube demonstrating how to make a country bomb. The Bihar boy even suggested him to try a similar demonstration and upload the video to garner huge viewership on social media.





The Kumbakonam boy, who was released a few days ago, met one of his friends from Sakkottai, also a 17-year-old, and shared the idea of making a country bomb.





Impressed by this, the duo on May 13 procured raw materials, made some country bombs and tested them in an open space in the locality. They also video recorded the entire action and uploaded it on social media.





Natchiyarkoil police, who saw the video, which went viral, a few days ago, registered a case and conducted investigations. The police secured both the boys on Monday. Cops are also investigating whether they had links with anti-social elements. They were sent to Borstal School.