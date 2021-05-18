‘COVID patient’ let loose, scripted show by Kodai police fails to impress public

Madurai :

As the people were rushing to buy grocery and vegetables around 9.15 am, before the shops closed as per lockdown norms, a police team began chasing a youth wearing pants and a vest. He had an IV connected to his left hand and was carrying a bottle, later revealed to be just saline. Soon enough, the officials caught up with him and started assaulting him.





Their shock soon became panic after they assumed from his screams that he was a COVID patient who escaped from the hospital. Many of them were scared that he could run towards them, putting them at risk of contracting the infection.





It was only after the pandemic awareness message was announced that they realised it was a scripted show.





Kodaikanal DSP Athmanathan said it was enacted to ensure people maintain social distancing. According to him, people were often found crowding at public places despite warnings. They would realise the seriousness at least when a COVID patient is in their midst, the official justified. Similar awareness programmes were conducted on Anna Salai and near KCS Thidal, the DSP added.





But not many residents agreed to the police claim, noting that it was a poor way of creating awareness about a pandemic. All they felt after watching it was fear, panic and shock, said many of them.