Anti-graft activist urges CM to call for e-tender to buy corona relief kits

Chennai :

In a letter to the CM, Arappor Iyakkam convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said this short tender is worth close to Rs 837 crore as per the Ration Department’s estimate based on the retail price of Amutham Departmental Stores belonging to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.





Venkatesan said since it is being procured at wholesale, the procurement needs to happen at 10 to 20 per cent less than the retail rate which is the wholesale rate. This would come to around Rs 670 crore to Rs 753 crore for 2.11 crore kits. The State government had announced a supply of corona relief grocery kit containing 13 grocery items including wheat, salt, rava, sugar, urud dal, tamarind, Bengal gram dal, mustard, cumin, turmeric powder, chilli powder, bathing soap and washing soap.





The activist said the short tender has not been announced as an e-tender and instead as a manual tender paving way for restricting competition and fixing the tender in favour of one supplier. “The tender mentions that the person participating in the tender shall at least provide 30 per cent of the quantity. This means there are at the maximum going to be three big firms that are going to be supplying this huge order,” he said.





Requesting Stalin to cancel the tender, Venkatesan said the same should be refloated district-wise for all 38 districts through the e-tender process immediately.