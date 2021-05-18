Comply with COVID protocol, exempted industries told

Chennai :

Pointing out that prima facie it appears that a policy decision has been taken by the State to allow certain types of industries to function despite the strict lockdown imposed from last week, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, said: “There is no doubt that due consideration would have gone into choosing which industries to exempt from the lockdown. There is also a presumption that the safety of the workmen at the relevant units would have been taken into account.”





However, noting that at the end of the day it is a policy decision and the court may not seek to interfere in such a case, it said: “Further, it is a matter between the employer and employees as to what measures should be adopted to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees.”





“It is hoped that the industries that have been exempted from the rigorous lockdown take independent measures to ensure the well-being and safety of the employees. The COVID protocol has to be maintained at all times. Transportation has to be arranged, not only for the employees but for the contract labourers and trainees as well,” the bench said.





The court also sought the State government to monitor the situation at the exempted units and take immediate and appropriate steps as deemed fit in the larger public interest and to maintain public health if any COVID protocol violation is found.