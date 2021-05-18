Commercial vehicles can pay tax till June 30

Chennai :

Road tax on all types of vehicles used for commercial use in Tamil Nadu is levied in advance once in three months. In that sense, May 15 is the last day to pay the road tax for the first quarter. After that, it is customary to levy a fine on road taxpayers. Currently, vehicle transport, particularly public ones such as bus, cab and autorickshaw services remain suspended in Tamil Nadu due to the complete lockdown announced in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.





The Transport department, in its order has clarified that the last date for the payment of all taxes of transport and other commercial vehicles, has now been extended without penalty to June 30 instead of the previous May 14. The advisory is for the first quarter of the financial year and the decision is taken in the interest of the public who are reeling under the the COVID-19 induced lockdown situation, the order stated.





The Tamil Nadu All Omni Bus Owners’ and Operators’ Association, Chennai had requested an extension of the deadline for the payment of tax for the first quarter without penalty up to June 30 due to the financial crisis in the wake of the pandemic situation.





The Chief Minister, at a meeting of the industrial and commercial association on May 9, had promised, among others, to extend the grace period for payment of motor vehicle taxes.