Tiruchy Corpn undertakes door-to-door testing

Thiruchirapalli :

As a part of curbing the spread of the virus, Corporation health department identified hotspots across 65 wards and appointed 795 workers and 50 supervisors to conduct the screening. The team would visit at least 100 households each day and would test the temperature and oxygen level of all residents from 8.30 am to 12 noon.





If anyone is identified with an oxygen level below 90 per cent or the temperature above 98 degrees Fahrenheit, the health department would be informed and the person would be placed under monitoring. The health department has also been instructed to distribute paracetamol, vitamin C and zinc tablets to those in need. They would also be given kabasurakudineer packets, face shields and a medical kit. They would also undergo COVID test, said Commissioner Sivasubramanian.