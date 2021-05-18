Tirupattur unaware of WHO advisory on mass spraying

Vellore :

While Revenue and civic officials list its advantage, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said large-scale efforts like these were not recommended because it was ineffective and could even adversely affect the people. Also, there are research suggesting that it could pollute waterbodies and affect fish and microorganisms in them.





“Trials were started on Sunday in a bid to find out how many drones are required, how much disinfectant each can carry and also the time taken to cover a given area,” said Collector MP Sivan Arul.





During the trial, a drone carrying a 12 litre tank was able to cover an area within three minutes, he said, citing the disinfection work at the main bus stand that was over within minutes – which would take at least 15 minutes when using manually operated sprayers. “This gives us additional time to cover more area,” the Collector said.





While most local bodies have resorted to different methods to spray disinfectant, such sprayers are usually manually operated. According to Tirupattur Municipal Commissioner P Sathiyanathan, using drones would also protect the civic staff from catching the infection as the drone operators would be staying some distance away. “And despite the protective covering that the operators wear, there is always the danger that they could be affected by the virus,” added sanitary inspector Vivek Arivazhagan.





Collector Sivan Arul said the private drone operator said it would charge up to Rs 12,000 per acre, but added that terms and conditions about the payment were yet to be finalised. “As of now, we are planning to use three drones, but more would be sought if the need arises,” he said.





However, the WHO has made it clear that such large-scale disinfection was not recommended. “In outdoor spaces, large-scale spraying or fumigation in areas such as streets or open market places for the COVID-19 virus or other pathogens is not recommended. Streets and sidewalks are not considered as routes of infection. Spraying disinfectants, even outdoors, can be noxious for people’s health and cause eye, respiratory or skin irritation or damage,” it has said.