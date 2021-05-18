‘TNPL Karur to start oxygen production in a month’

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the proposal to set up 150 oxygen beds at the unit, the Minister said the procurement order for compressors and other equipment required for medical oxygen production was made through Industries Minister.





“Once the equipment reach here, TNPL would start medical oxygen production by June second week, which would meet the oxygen requirement in the district. Experts who worked on setting up the 500 oxygen beds at Salem Steel plant have been roped in to set up 150 temporary beds at TNPL marriage hall within a week until the production commences,” he said. The district Collector and TNPL official were appointed as the monitoring officers for the project.





Karur Government Medical College Hospital has 300 oxygen supported beds. Stating that there was no shortage of medical oxygen in the district, Senthil Balaji warned strict action against those who collect huge amounts for ambulances to go to the hospital or crematoria. “People should bring to our notice if there are cases of exorbitant fare and fee; those who are involved in it would face strict action,” he said.





MLAs R Manikam (Kulithalai), Monjanur Elango (Aravakurichi) and Sivakama Sundari (Krishnarayapuram) and senior officials were present during the review meeting.