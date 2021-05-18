O2, vax to figure in Stalin’s first meeting with PM

Chennai :

“The Prime Minister will hold the meeting with Chief Ministers of 10 states where caseloads are high, including Tamil Nadu. During the meeting, Stalin will brief Modi on the steps taken by the newly formed government in containing the spread of COVID-19,” said a State government official.





The Chief Minister is also expected to bring up the issue of oxygen shortage faced by the State where then the number of fresh cases are still high. Also, the State’s demand for a fair and balanced distribution of vaccines in the backdrop of smaller states with lesser cases receiving a large share of the Centre’s allocation would be discussed.





Sources said that as the State is facing severe shortage of financial resources, the Chief Minister will urge the Prime Minister to disperse the pending GST funds and subsidy for rice. More than Rs 3,000 crore is pending as GST from the Centre to the State.Meanwhile, Stalin, on Monday, inspected various COVID facilities in Chennai. He inspected a special COVID ambulance that was given to the Greater Chennai Corporation for transporting patients and inspected the vaccine administering centre in Kolathur.





He also distributed Rs 2,000 to the public at Amudham Fair Price shop in Paper Mills Road in Kolathur and inspected the process of distribution of cash to the public through PDS.