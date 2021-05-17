Mon, May 17, 2021

Puducherry CM back home after treatment for Covid-19

Published: May 17,202110:55 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Rangasamy was admitted to the private hospital on May 9 after he tested positive for the virus here.

Source: ANI
Source: ANI
Puducherry:
Chief Minister of Puducherry and AINRC party founder N Rangasamy returned home on Monday after getting discharged from a hospital in Chennai where he was under treatment for Covid-19, the party sources said.

Rangasamy was admitted to the private hospital on May 9 after he tested positive for the virus here.

He alone was sworn in at a brief function in Raj Nivas on May 7 by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, pending the induction of other Ministers.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations