Tamil Nadu reports 33,075 fresh COVID cases, 335 fatalities

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 33,075 new coronavirus cases and 335 related fatalities. The new cases, including 6,150 in Chennai, a bulletin said. Though there was a slight dip in the new infections, the fatalities rose by 24 as against the previous day. Of the 335 deaths - 152 were in private and 183 in government hospitals.





This took the total number of fatalities to 18,005 in the State.





The toll on Sunday was 311, including 60 in Chennai.





The total number of people testing positive till date increased to 16,31,291and the number of active cases, including isolation, remains at 2,31,596, according to the bulletin. The number of positive patients discharged after treatment today stands at 20,486 and the total has gone up to13,81,690.





In Chennai, 5,067 people were discharged, and the total recoveries stand at 3,90,364. While 4,44,371 are total positive cases, the active cases remain at 48,156. The toll is 5,851 so far including 86 deaths today.





Next to Chennai, Coimbatore registered 3,264 cases, Chengalpattu 2,154, Thiruvallur 1,829, Tiruchirappalli 1,544, Madurai 1,288, Kancheepuram 1,241, Kanyakumari 1,069, Thoothukudi 1,024 and Thanjavur 1,019.





Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian warned people against using steam inhalers installed at some public places, promoting them as COVID-19 preventive measures. Advising those who test positive for COVID-19 to consult a doctor for appropriate treatment, the Minister said "COVID- 19 can affect the lungs directly, and steam inhalation should not be taken without doctors' advice. Do not resort to steam inhalation by following social media posts, as this could lead to the rapid spread of the virus. Do take it only on the advice of the doctor," he said in a statement here.