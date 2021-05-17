AIADMK to donate Rs 1 crore to CM's public relief fund

Chennai :

The AIADMK has said it will donate Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) for Covid-19 relief work and to boost the health infrastructure in the state.





The party MLAs and MPs would contribute one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).





AIADMK party coordinator and leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly, and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the party had contributed Rs 1 crore to the CMPRF during the first wave of the pandemic. The leaders said that the party is now donating an equal amount of Rs 1 crore to the CMPRF.





The leaders also appealed to the party members and cadres to provide service to those suffering from the disease and to carry out Covid relief measures.