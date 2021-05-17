2 officers appointed to move oxygen from Odisha

Chennai :

According to the order, A Periyarasamy, Conservator of Forests, Salem, and Nishant Krishna, Under Secretary to Agricultural Department, has been appointed to coordinate the transportation work through containers and tankers from Odisha.





To overcome the shortage of liquid oxygen in the state, the Center allotted 100 metric tonnes of oxygen to Tamil Nadu and recently, officials coordinated by former Tangedco Chairman Pankaj Kumar Bansal successfully brought 110 metric tonnes of oxygen to the state.





Following that, Industries Secretary has placed a demand to the state to appoint two officials with knowledge of Odiya and Hindi to be stationed in Odisha for coordinating the transportation of oxygen.





The officials will be coordinating the transportation works for two weeks and will directly report to Industries Department.





The officials will also coordinate the transportation works with Tangedco.