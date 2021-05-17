Rain intensity subsides in Coimbatore, Nilgiris

Motorists venturing out as intensity of the rains came down in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Coimbatore :

Yet, the downpour accompanied by strong winds during night brought down a few trees in Pandalur and Gudalur taluks in the hills. Beyond that, there was no loss to property or lives as people remained indoors due to lock down restrictions. But, some interior villages reported disruption in power supply.





A 25-member National Disaster Response Force team has been stationed in the district to attend emergencies as moderate to heavy rains were predicted for a few more days. The district received an average of 44.79 mm of rain over the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.





Similarly, in Coimbatore, the heavy downpour on Saturday slowed down to drizzles on Sunday. The rains, caused by a depression in the Arabian Sea, have however brought down the temperature in the district to give the much needed respite from the scorching heat.





Meanwhile, weather experts have predicted moderate to heavy rains for a few more days. “The cyclone is moving along the coast and is not expected to cross the land mass. So, it may not cause much damage, except bringing moderate to heavy rains in Coimbatore and The Nilgiris,” said Dr SP Ramanathan, head of the Agro Climate Research Centre of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).





He also said that these rains are essential for farmers to plough the soil to prepare the land for summer cultivation. Similarly, Tirupur district also received moderate rains on Sunday morning.