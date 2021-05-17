Govt may extend free data for students

Chennai :

More than nine lakh students, who could not afford internet for virtual classes, are benefitting from the free internet data scheme, introduced in January 2021 by the previous AIADMK government.





A senior official from the Higher Education department said at present the four-month data package was over for most of the students. “Only a small section who entered the scheme in the mid-January have a few days left,” he said adding “there were also several requests from the student community to extend the data validity for another two months so that they could complete the online classes and appear for exams”.





Stating that the issue was already brought to the higher authorities, he said “it’s now up to them to decide”.





Joint Action Council of College Teachers, Tamil Nadu (JAC) convenor R Dhamothran, who is also taking online classes for a government college in the city, said since the validity of the data package was over, many of his students had to purchase one on their own.





Urging the State government to extend the free data scheme for another two or three months, he said this could benefit a larger number of students.





S Kumerasan, a third-year student in a government college in the city, claimed that 2GB of data per day costed him about Rs 500 per month, which he could not offer. “Before the scheme was introduced, I use to borrow mobile phones from friends and neighbours to appear for online classes,” he said.





N Pasupathy, president, Association of University Teachers (AUT), also demanded an extension of the scheme. “Students of government colleges were able to participate in the online classes on par with private institutions,” he said adding “the scheme also helped the students receiving scholarships in private colleges”.