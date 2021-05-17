City logs 6,247 new cases, 47k active cases

Chennai :

Coimbatore reported 3,166 cases, Chengalpattu 2,041, Tiruvallur 1,835, Tiruchy 1,569 and Erode 1,232.





As many as 311 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, including 148 deaths in private and 163 in government hospitals. The total death toll in the State stands at 17,670. Of the total, 60 were reported in Chennai and 32 in Chengalpattu. A total of 84 deaths were reported in people who did not have any comorbidities.





A total of 21,317 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the number of recoveries to 13,61,204 so far. There are 2,19,342 active cases in the State now. Chennai accounts for 47,330 of those.