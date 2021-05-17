Vellore Collector, Anaicut MLA test positive for virus

Vellore :

Shanmuga Sundaram had isolated himself at his residence a few days ago after one of his staff members tested positive. Health officials said he was negative in his first test but still isolated himself. Later he went to CMC complaining of chest pain and tested positive then. Following that, he was admitted to the COVID ward.





Similarly, Anaicut constituency’s two-time DMK MLA AP Nandakumar tested positive and has been isolated at a private hotel near Vellore new bus stand. CMC staff said Nandakumar underwent the test at the hospital and when it returned positive, he preferred to isolate himself at the hotel.