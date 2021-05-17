Nehru to inaugurate Siddha COVID care centre in Madurai

Madurai :

P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Law, inspected the facility on Sunday and said the centre was opened under the sponsorship of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce, Madurai. Symptomatic patients could utilise could benefit from the facility, which would be inaugurated by KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, on Monday. Moorthy also inspected the facility at Thoppur, where 500 oxygenated beds are getting ready.





Madurai City Health Officer P Kumaraguruparan said a government-run Siddha COVID centre was opened recently at Yadava College in Madurai with 108 beds. Asymptomatic patients of those with mild symptoms could be treated at the centre. Plans are afoot to establish similar centres in four zones under the Madurai Corporation limits, he said.





According to N Jegatheesan, president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce, Madurai, five Siddha doctors have been hired. Besides, medicines and food would be offered for free to in-patients. Moreover, the Chamber, in association with Madurai Corporation, has arranged an allopathic doctor, nurses and emergency van in place at the centre. Further, he said the Chamber would install an oxygen generation plant at an estimated cost of Rs 90 lakh on the premises of Government Rajaji Hospital.