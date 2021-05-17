Black fungus further complicates recovery of COVID infected patients

Chennai :

What makes it challenging is the absence of follow up of discharged patients that may lead to cases being missed, said doctors.





Black fungus affects the brain, lungs, sinus, eyes and nose, and can be fatal for those with diabetes and immunocompromised persons like cancer patients and those with HIV/AIDS. Mucormycosis is said to have an overall mortality rate of 50 per cent. Experts believe that COVID patients are in the high-risk category because of the use of steroids in treating the pandemic.





“There are a few cases of mucormycosis reported in Tamil Nadu. As follow up of COVID patients is not regular, it is not being diagnosed properly,” said Dr R Chiranjeevi, a PG medico on duty at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





The main symptoms are sinusitis, cough, blurred vision and toothache after recovery from COVID. Doctors said blood vomitting is found to be common in the later stage.





“The incidence of mucormycosis in one lakh COVID patients is at least 1-2 per cent, mainly due to steroid usage. So before prescribing steroids, we always study the medical history to see if they are obese, diabetic, on immunosuppressant or if they have had transplant. It is essential to consult a doctor in case of any symptoms,” said Dr Govini Balasubramani, cardiac surgeon and lung transplant specialist at Fortis Hospital.





The risk of this infection is higher in diabetics, said Dr V Mohan, senior diabetologist and founder of Madras Diabetes Research Centre.





“Steroids that are given to COVID patients to suppress the hyper inflammatory response due to the virus lower immunity and increase blood sugar levels. This can lead to higher risk of black fungus infection even among those who do not have diabetes because of high sugar levels. Thus, in case of uncontrolled diabetes and steroid treatment, the risk of mucormycosis increases manifold,” explained Dr Mohan.





According to him, using masks is very important to keep the infection at bay as black fungus is found in soil and air. It is necessary to watch out for symptoms like sinus, cold and cough, he said, adding that detecting mucormycosis early would help in ensuring easier and faster recovery. “An individual is more likely to get it in the hospital than after they come home,” he added.





Dr Govini added that oxygen humidifiers should be cleaned properly and changed to prevent the growth of fungus. Only sterile distilled water should be used in humidifiers. He too stressed the mandatory use of masks to avoid pollutants, including soil particles and dust.