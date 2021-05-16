Facebook post case: NIA raids 4 places in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi :

The anti-terror agency conducted searches in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu in connection with the case which was originally registered at Thideer police station in the same region relating to uploading of some incriminating posts on Facebook.





The searches were conducted at Kazimar Street, K. Pudur, Pethaniyapuram and Mehaboob Palayam in Madurai.





During the search, sixteen digital devices including laptop, hard disks, mobile phones, memory cards, SIMs, Pen drive and many incriminating books and pamphlets and documents have been recovered.





NIA had re-registered the case on April 15 this year and taken over the investigation which so far has revealed that the posts on the Facebook page "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" was uploaded by accused Mohammed Iqbal for denigrating a particular community.





"The posts were designed to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order," said the NIA.





Iqbal alias Senthil Kumar, a resident of Kazimar area in Madurai was arrested on December 2 last year and is presently under judicial custody.





"Further investigation in the case continues."