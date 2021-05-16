10 youth set up wall of love to feed around 100 needy people in Kumbakonam

Thiruchirapalli :

A group of at least 10 youth who noticed that the homeless people and the poor had been struggling for food during this pandemic time and many people even lost their jobs and seemed to be starving and so they had decided to form an association and thus the “Anbu Suvar’ was formed with an intention to offer food for the needy.





“Sometimes, when we approach the people and offer food, they hesitate to receive the food packet and so we decided to establish a shelf like wall where we could place at least 100 food packets and the people who are in need would fetch themselves,” said Kalidas, the coordinator of Anbu Suvar.





Accordingly, they place 100 packs of variety rice including lemon rice, tomato rice, curd rice and sambar rice on the shelf at Mathematician Ramanujan’s memorial at Sarankabani koil Sannidhi street in Kumbakonam.





“Those who need food, can go there and take food themselves. Since we witness, a few people resist to accept the food packet as they feel a sort of losing their dignity, they though go there and pick a pack and satisfy their hunger,” Kalidas felt.





He also said that they could afford to give food just for 100 today and the whole rack was emptied within an hour.





“If we could get support from the public, we could give food for more such people,” he said.