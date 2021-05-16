Key castes get place in Stalin’s Cabinet, but 6 dists missing

Chennai :

“Kallars and Yadavas have got good representation in the cabinet and these communities have predominantly voted for the DMK this time. Majority of the Yadavas have shifted their vote bank from AIADMK to DMK, ” political commentator Raveendran Duraisamy said.





“I guess Stalin is eying for ten years of the government and has given fair representation targeting the vote bank of all major communities in the state. When comparing the communal representations, the ministry of Stalin is better than former CMs J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi,” he said.





Similarly, the mukkulathors have been given strong representation with regional satraps I Periasamy, Thengam Thennarasu, Moorthy and Anbil Poiyamozhi Mahesh becoming ministers, Duraisamy said.





Yadav and Nadar community played a vital role in south Tamil Nadu for DMK.





The DMK has given ministry for two strong yadava MLAs Periakaruppan and Raja Kannapan. Devendra Kulla Vellars stayed away from the DMK, but this was balanced by other community supporting the DMK.





In the case of Vanniyars and Dalits the status quo continues, Duraisamy explained.





However, when it comes to geographical dimensions, the CM Stalin had denied the ministerial berths for more than six districts including Dharmapuri, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Salem and Krishnagiri.





“AIADMK MLAs won more seats in the western districts reducing the scope of ministerial berths and in the case of Nagapattinam the seats were given to the DMK alliance partners, ” said a DMK senior.





Tiruchy was given more importance ignoring Thanjavur and Thiruvarur.





The minority communities like Ogalika Gounder, Agamudaiyars, 24 Manai Telegu Chetty’s and Brahmins have been ignored in the ministry.





According to DMK insiders, Telugu and Tamil speaking Naidu and Christian Nadars have got a good number of MLA seats and ministries in the DMK regime.





Among the ethnic communities, Forest Minister K Ramachandran from Nilgiris is from the Baduga community.