Heavy rain to lash south TN till May 18

Chennai :

“Thunderstorm with heavy rain to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Kanyakumari, Salem, Krishnagiri and Erode districts in Tamil Nadu. North coastal Tamil Nadu to experience light rain in isolated places. Thunderstorm with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is likely over the State, ” said an official at Regional Meteorological Department. As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively for the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the chief amount of rainfall recorded at various districts in Tamil Nadu, where Nilgris recorded 14 cm of rainfall, Theni and Coimbatore recorded 10 cm of rainfall each, and Kanyakumari received 9cm.





Storm warning signal hoisted in Thoothukudi, Pamban, Rameswaram and Colachel





Local cautionary signal three has been hoisted at Thoothukudi seaport and also in Pamban, Rameswaram of Ramanathapuram district and Colachel, Kanyakumari district on Saturday. The deep depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east central Arabian sea moved northwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’. It’s likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. It’s very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by the morning of May 18, sources said as predicted by IMD.