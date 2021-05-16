‘Create beds on court campuses to treat judicial officers, advocates’

Chennai :

Pointing out that judiciary comes under the under the essential service category, BCTN-P chairman PS Amalraj said that several advocates have lost their lives to the coronavirus infection while many others were languishing for want of treatment. Some were even dying in ambulances while waiting to be admitted to hospitals, he claimed.





“The establishment of beds exclusively for the judicial officers, advocates, staff and their family members inside the court campus will be highly beneficial for them, and also special care will be provided for them to safeguard their lives,” he said in the letter to Chief Justice Banerjee.





Establishing such facilities within court premises would also help the State government in tackle the issue of unavailability of beds and thus reduce the burden on the officials, he said. “The Bar and Advocates Association will also join them for the welfare of the Advocates and Staff, ” the BCTN-P chairman said.





The plea also sought for appointment of a committee/nodal officer at each taluk and district headquarters to provide immediate assistance to judicial officers and advocates so as to ensure medicines, beds, ventilators, oxygen, etc., to those who are infected, and also to provide basic amenities to their family members.





The appeal came a day after the Tamil Nadu Judges Association (TNJA) urged the Madras High Court to allow judicial officers from lower courts to work from home and hear cases virtually until the situation caused by the COVID-19 second wave improved. In a letter to Chief Justice Banerjee, TNJA president and district judge K Babu had noted that around 100 judicial officers and their families, and about 300 staff members and their families have been affected by the virus so far. “Our Judicial fraternity has also lost many dedicated staff members to this disease,” he said.