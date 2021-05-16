IT, HR and CE get new secys in latest reshuffle

Chennai :

According to the Government Order, Dr Neeraj Mittal, MD and CEO of Guidance Bureau, was transferred and posted as Secretary of Information Technology Department. Hans Raj Varma, who held the I-T department as additional charge, was relieved from the post.





Dr R Anandakumar, Commissioner, Sugar, was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Civil Supplies replacing Sajjan Singh R Chavan. J Kumaragurubaran, MD, SIPCOT, was transferred and posted as Commissioner of HR&CE Department.





Nanthakumar, Secretary, TNPSC was transferred and posted as Commissioner, School Education Department replacing S Kannappan. Dr VP Jayaseelan, Additional Director, Survey and Land Records, was transferred and posted as Director, Department of Information and Public Relations, and Ex-officio Deputy Secretary, Tamil Development and Information Department replacing D Baskara Pandian. N Subbarayan, Director, Horticulture and Plantation Crops, was transferred and posted as Director, Disaster Management replacing Dr D Jagannathan. Jayashree Muralidharan, former Secretary-IV to Chief Minister, was posted as Special Secretary of Industries Department.V Rajaraman, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, was posted as MD of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and Dr M Sai Kumar, former Secretary-I to Chief Minister, as Chairman and MD of TUFIDCO, replacing K Baskaran, holding additional charge.