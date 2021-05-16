TN logs 2L active cases, a jump of 1L in 20 days

Chennai :

The active cases of COVID-19 in the State have now crossed two lakh, which is the highest so far. Tamil Nadu reported one lakh active cases of COVID-19 in the State on April 25, i.e. a total of one lakh cases have been recorded in just 20 days in the State.





Of the 2,07,789 active cases the State recorded on Saturday, Chennai accounted for 22 per cent, at 46,367 active cases. Chennai reported 6,640 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, after a decline in the cases for the past two days. The city has reported a total of 4,32,344 cases of pandemic cases so far.





On Saturday, Coimbatore saw a steep surge and recorded 3,124 cases, while 2,013 cases were reported in Chengalpattu. While Tiruvallur recorded 1,551 cases, Kancheepuram counted 1,521 positive cases. The daily death toll crossed 300 as 303 deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu, including 75 deaths with no comorbidities. The total death toll in State stands at 17,359. As many as 20,905 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State post-recovery, taking the total recoveries in Tamil Nadu to 13,39,887. A total of 1,64,945 more samples were tested for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours.





Meanwhile, 65,353 more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State taking the total number of those vaccinated so far to 68,78,742.