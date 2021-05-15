Stalin orders to book hoarders, black marketers under Goondas Act

Chennai :

In a statement issued here, Stalin said the police have been ordered to book hoarders and black marketers of Remdesivir injection and those who sell oxygen cylinders at a high price, under the Goondas Act.





He said even poor people despite their livelihood being affected are cooperating with the state government's lockdown restrictions.





But some anti-social elements are hoarding the Remdesivir injection and sell it in the black market at high rates.