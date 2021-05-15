Sterlite stir firing: Justice Aruna submits interim report to Chief Minister

Chennai :

Aruna Jagadeesan submitted the report to Chief Minister MK Stalin in the presence of Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu at the Secretariat here.





The Commission of Inquiry was appointed by the then AIADMK regime to probe the firing incident in which 13 people were killed when the protests against the Vedanta Group’s Sterlite Copper smelter plant turned violent, after which the plant was shut.





The terms of reference of the Commission of Inquiry is to inquire into the causes and circumstances that led to the firing and damage to public and private properties. The panel will determine whether appropriate force was used as warranted by the circumstances and whether all prescribed procedures were followed before firing, besides ascertaining whether there was any excess on the part of police officers and if so, to suggest action to be taken. The panel was to recommend suitable measures to prevent recurrence.