After taking selfie, teen falls into well with tractor, dies

Vellore :

Police said Sanjeevi (18), a catering worker in Chennai and son of Krishnan of Chinna Mottur village near Vaniyambadi, was involved in agricultural work in the field of Rajendran of the same village. As the driver went for lunch after switching off the tractor, Sanjeevi took a selfie sitting on the driver’s seat and posted it on Facebook. He then started the vehicle and inadvertently shifted to the reverse gear. The vehicle along with Sanjeevi moved and fell into the 60-foot well in the farm.





On information, Vaniyambadi fire service personnel and Ambalur police reached the spot and pumped out the water from the farm well using 4 motors and brought out both the tractor and the body of Sanjeevi after a battle of four hours.





The body was sent to Vaniyambadi Government Hospital for post mortem. Further investigations are on.